  • November 11 2019 10:22:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Multinational maritime exercise kicks off as Pakistan Navy ship arrives in Turkey

Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir arrived in Turkey for a 12-day multinational maritime exercise.

In a statement, Pakistan Navy said the ship reached the Aknaz Naval Base in the Aegean Sea off Mugla's coast on Nov. 9. 

It will participate in the Doğu Akdeniz-19 (Eastern Mediterranean) drill which will run through Nov. 20, Capt. Muhammad Akram said.

The aim of the exercise is to operate in a multi-threat environment while providing advance training opportunities to the participants, it added.

The naval forces of the U.S., Turkey, Pakistan, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Greece and Spain are also participating in the drill.

“The ship will also participate in Operation Mediterranean Shield which is an ongoing operation in East Mediterranean Sea conducted jointly by various regional Allied navies headed by Turkish Navy,” said the statement.

Turkish navy vessels also participate in drills hosted by Pakistan.

“Turkish Navy ships are actively participating in AMAN series of exercises hosted by Pakistan Navy,” the captain said.

Also, the naval forces conducted a joint drill in February in the Arabian Sea dubbed Turgutreis-III.

 

 

