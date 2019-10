Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 24 cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.

The bank's policy rate, also known as one-week repo auction rate, became 14%, down from 16.50%.

The decision was above market expectations.

A group of economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Oct. 21 expected an average drop of 100 basis points in one-week repo rate.