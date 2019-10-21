Economists expect fall in interest rates

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Economists, surveyed by Anadolu Agency on Oct. 21, predicted that the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) will further reduce interest rates.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold a meeting on Oct. 24 for the seventh time this year to determine the bank's decision on interest rates.

A group of 14 economists expect an average drop of 100 basis points in one-week repo rate -- the lowest estimate at 50 basis points and the highest at 200.

In the previous meeting, the MPC decided to cut interest rates by 325 basis points from 19.75% to 16.50%.

After Oct. 24's meeting, the bank will hold one more committee meeting this year.

In 2018, the CBRT held nine MPC meetings as interest rates climbed from 8% to 24% over the course of the year.

