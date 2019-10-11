Turkey not to cross 30 km mark in Syria: FM

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey does not plan to cross the 30-kilometer (19-mile) mark in Operation Peace Spring in Syria, the country’s foreign minister said on Oct. 10.

Speaking to CNN’s Turkish Television Channel, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "The purpose of the operation is to remove terrorists from this area. The range of rockets coming to Akçakale [a district of Turkey’s southeastern Şanlıurfa province] from Nusaybin [in Syria] is about 30 kilometers."

Responding to a question, Çavuşoğlu said the threat disappears beyond 30 kilometers south, and Turkey does not plan to go beyond the 30-km mark.

Turkey plans to widen the safe zone, not limiting it to 120 km (74 miles), he said.

"The whole border [between Turkey and Syria] must be made a safe zone," he added.

"The YPG fought against Daesh to expand its area in the region and to divide Syria," Çavuşoğlu said.

He reiterated that Turkey is taking responsibility for ISIL terrorists and their families.

"French President [Emmanuel] Macron wants to divide Syria," Çavuşoğlu said, adding France does not hide its intention.

France already gave support to the referendum which suggests to divide Iraq, he added.

'Turkey to make sure ISIL terrorists held accountable'

Turkey will be in control of detained ISIL terrorists if the prisons they are being held are located in the planned safe zone, Çavuşoğlu said on Oct. 10.

"Our responsibility is to make sure that they will be held accountable for what they did. And we will make sure that they will not be released," he told reporters in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish Interior, Justice, National Defense and Foreign Ministries as well as intelligence have a coordination working group on the issue, he said.

Women and children should be rehabilitated as another aspect of the fight against ISIL, he added.

"So in every aspect of Daesh -- fighting, dealing with these prisoners, and [rehabilitating] the women and children -- Turkey has been doing its best and will also do what it has to do in Syria as well," he said, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that if the camps or prisons are not within the planned safe zone, there will be nothing Turkey can do to be in control of the detained ISIL terrorists.

"The U.S and others made very clear that they will be staying in the southern part of the planned safe zone that we are going to establish. So, it will be under the responsibility of Americans and the others," said Çavuşoğlu.

"If those camps and prisons are in the area that the regime is controlling right now, it is the responsibility of the regime, and I cannot take the responsibility of the terrorists that are not under my control," he added.

US gives weapons to PKK/YPG

PKK/YPG have "sophisticated and heavy" U.S. weapons, according to reports from Turkey's military and intelligence, said Çavuşoğlu.

"And the majority of them have been supplied by the U.S. even three days ago. Trucks full of weapons were supplied by the U.S. to this terrorist organization," he continued.

"There should be a serious reason to back this terrorist organization instead of NATO ally," said Çavuşoğlu.

Return of refugees to be voluntary

Çavuşoğlu underlined that the return of refugees to the planned safe zone would be on a voluntary basis.

"Already, 370,000 of them went back to these two areas [liberated in Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch Operations] voluntarily, and we do our best to supply what they need," he added.

"It has been nine years we never forced refugees," Çavuşoğlu said.

Asked about the EU declining to provide funds for the planned safe zone, Çavuşoğlu said: "We better let the EU countries take the refugees".

Noting that "the big majority" of refugees were prepared to go to European destinations if Ankara allowed, he said: "Either we should have them here or somebody should actually take these refugees".

"This is not blackmail nor a block, but a common problem. We discussed this issue recently with EU Commissioner Avromopulos and the German interior minister that this is a common challenge our societies have been facing," he said.

Adana Agreement

Çavuşoğlu stressed that the 1998 Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria could be implemented if there was a political settlement in Syria.

"When there is a political settlement in Syria, then we can talk about this. The regime is not controlling, for instance, the northeastern part of Syria," he said.

Turkey has rights [to clear the area of terrorist groups] emanating from this protocol when the regime is not in control of the region, he added.

Signed in Turkey’s southern city of Adana between Ankara and Damascus in 1998, the Adana Agreement aims to ease Ankara’s concerns regarding the PKK terrorist group in Syria.