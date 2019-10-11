Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry

  • October 11 2019 17:38:00

Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry

ANKARA
Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry

The main goal of Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring,” launched on Oct. 9 in northern Syria, is to ensure the security of the border and to save the Syrian people from the oppression of terrorists, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Oct. 11.

“Turkey has no plans whatsoever to modify the demographic structure in the operation area. Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, the PYD/YPG terrorist organization has oppressed and intimidated the local population, the Syrian Kurds in particular, and forcibly displaced them,” read a statement published on the ministry’s website.

“The PYD/YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization also by the EU and NATO. During the planning and execution phases of the operation, only PYD/YPG elements and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment are being targeted. All necessary measures are taken to prevent any harm to civilians and any damage to civilian infrastructure,” it also said.

The ministry pointed that the operation has been conducted in accordance with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and resolutions of the U.N. Security Council in the fight against terrorism.

Turkey has fought against ISIL in Syria “more than any country and paid the heaviest price,” the statement said, adding that countries which refrain from repatriating their own citizens who are foreign terrorist fighters in the ranks of ISIL, “do not have the right to lecture Turkey.”

In the meantime, Hami Aksoy, spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, condemned recent remarks by the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Syria.

Panos Moumtzis had related the safe zone to be established in northeast Syria with the Srebrenica genocide.

“The regional coordinator should be the best placed to know that Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians and provides humanitarian aid to millions of people in this country,” Aksoy said.

Turkey made the utmost effort in order to prevent the Srebrenica genocide and this fact in no doubt is well-known by a U.N. official coming from this region. Turkish public opinion is highly sensitive on the Srebrenica genocide and thereby its abuse by a distorted mindset is utterly unacceptable,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

    Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

  2. US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

    US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

  3. ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

    ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

  4. Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

    Main opposition CHP urges gov’t to show reaction to Trump in emergency meeting

  5. Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey wants open solidarity from NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue
Erdoğan, Putin discuss possible Syria operation

Erdoğan, Putin discuss possible Syria operation
Turkish FM visits Algeria for talks

Turkish FM visits Algeria for talks
EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official

EU-Turkey migration agreement is pledge: EU official
Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria: CHP leader

Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader
Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry

Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry
WORLD German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    
ECONOMY Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 
SPORTS Ireland calm for Samoa clash amid Rugby World Cup typhoon turmoil

Ireland calm for Samoa clash amid Rugby World Cup typhoon turmoil

Ireland skipper Rory Best is taking a philosophical approach to Oct. 12’s critical clash with Samoa, keeping calm as Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc on the Rugby World Cup schedule.