Turkey eyes to host UEFA EURO 2028 tournament

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey aims to host the UEFA European football championship in 2028, another target after the UEFA EURO 2024 bid, the country's football federation head said on Aug. 15.

"We competed to be the host country for EURO 2024 but our rival Germany bagged the ticket to host the tournament. Our goal is to host EURO 2028 and we will organize it properly," Nihat Özdemir, chairman of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), said.

His remarks came during a visit to Anadolu Agency's sports desk.

Turkey and Germany were the candidate countries to host EURO 2024 but the UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as a host nation for the tournament on Sept. 27, 2018.

UEFA EURO 2028 is scheduled to be the 18th edition of the European Championship, as it is the quadrennial men's football tournament among European nations and organized by UEFA.

“We are ready for the new organizations as the 2019 UEFA Super Cup will be a very good reference for us,” Özdemir stressed.

Turkey's Vodafone Park in Istanbul hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup clash between the English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea on late Aug. 14. Liverpool captured the Super Cup after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.