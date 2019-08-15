Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup

  • August 15 2019 09:20:23

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Liverpool captured the 2019 UEFA Super Cup late on Aug. 14 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park Stadium after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.

The all-English final, which featured 2019 Champions League winner Liverpool and 2019 Europa League winner Chelsea, saw a hard-fought competition throughout.

Chelsea's French forward Olivier Giroud gave his team the lead in the 36th minute.

But Liverpool picked up their tempo as winger Sadio Mane equalized three minutes into the second half.

With regular time ending 1-1, the match went into extra time.

Mane found the net again to put Liverpool in front 2-1 in the 95th minute.

In the 101st minute, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho pushed a penalty kick in for his team, and the game went to penalties.

The penalty shootout saw Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah making no mistake from the spot for Liverpool.

For Chelsea, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Emerson found the net four times in a row.

However, Chelsea's young forward Tammy Abraham missed the final penalty and Liverpool won on penalties 5-4, lifting the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

Turkish amputee footballer talks to van Dijk

UEFA, European football's governing body, posted an interview by a with young Turkish amputee footballer Emirhan on Wednesday ahead of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup match.

The interview by Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, posted on the UEFA Foundation Twitter account, was done at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Emirhan said that after suffering a traffic accident when he was 11 years old, he continued to enjoy life.

His dream is to win trophies for the Turkish national team, he added.

Speaking to young people in situations similar to his own, Emirhan said: "As long as they stay at home, their lives will be dark. But if they are sociable, their stars will shine.”

