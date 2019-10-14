Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

BELGRAD/LEFKOSA

Turkey expects the support of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in its fight against terrorism, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

His remarks came in Belgrade, Serbia's capital, which he visited to attend the 141st Assembly of Inter-parliamentary Union between Oct. 13-17.

As part of his visit, Sentop met Teberruken Ulucay, his counterpart from TRNC, and he expressed his disappointment over criticisms from TRNC about Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Ulucay said: “Any distress Turkey experiences affect the TRNC as well. So, we are very sensitive about Turkey's concerns.”

Top Turkish Cypriot officials back Turkey's Syria op

Senior Turkish Cypriot officials also voiced support for Turkey's recently launched operation in northern Syria.

“We're always together [with Turkey]. … The only right way for us is to act with Turkey and to stand shoulder to shoulder in this cause. People of TRNC stands by Turkey in its Operation Peace Spring,” Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar told Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun over the phone.

On Akinci's remarks, Tatar said: “Turkish people should know that Ersin Tatar and his colleagues, National Unity Party, and other nationalists do not agree with those comments.”

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay expressed support for Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

What we will do but support Turkey, our strategic partner and ally in every era, in their operation against terrorist groups for their own security,” he added.

Mehmet Ali Talat, a former president of TRNC, also backed Turkey's Syria operation, saying there is a great need for peace in the region.

“I hope Turkey's military operation succeeds immediately and it paves the way for people in the region to live in peace,” he said on Twitter.