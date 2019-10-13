Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  • October 13 2019 16:23:50

Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

ANKARA
Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

A number of Turkish officials condemned the Turkish Cypriot president early on Oct. 13 over his remarks on Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

“I condemn [Mustafa] Akıncı who ignores the fact that Operation Peace Spring is taking place against the bloody terrorist organization PKK/PYD for the stability of region,” said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter.

“Our struggle in the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation which was carried out with the aim of bringing peace and prosperity to the region and the struggle for Operation Peace Spring in Syria today are being carried out with the same spirit,” he said.

Oktay said Akıncı’s “unfortunate remarks” do not reflect the opinion of Turkish Cypriots.

The spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, Ömer Çelik, also took the issue to Twitter, saying: “The Cyprus Operation Peace was an operation against a murder network and it established peace. Operation Peace Spring is also the fight against terrorism we carry out against a murder network.”

Akıncı took to Facebook on Oct. 12 night to address criticism at home and in Turkey about his silence with regard to Turkey’s military operation.

“Even though we called the offensive in 1974 Operation Peace, it was a war and blood was spilled. Now, even if we say Operation Peace Spring, what is being spilled is not water, it is blood. For this reason, it is my greatest wish that dialogue and diplomacy come into play as soon as possible,” Akıncı wrote on Facebook. Akıncı was referring to Turkey’s Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974.

Akıncı said he had lost his friends like many others during 1974’s offensive and learned what war means from experience.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Cyprus was founded.

Mustafa Akıncı,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

    Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

  2. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  3. Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

    Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  4. Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

    Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

  5. Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

    Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy
Recommended
Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
Turkey most terror-hit NATO member: NATO chief

Turkey most terror-hit NATO member: NATO chief
Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry

Op in Syria aims to save Syrian people from oppression: Foreign Ministry
Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue
Erdoğan, Putin discuss possible Syria operation

Erdoğan, Putin discuss possible Syria operation
Turkish FM visits Algeria for talks

Turkish FM visits Algeria for talks
WORLD Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 he hoped the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, would “back up” fighting the Turkish military in northeastern Syria.
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.