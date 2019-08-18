Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghanistan

  • August 18 2019 14:32:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey strongly condemned a terrorist attack at a wedding hall in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killing over 60 people and injuring nearly 200 people.

“We received with great sorrow the news that a terrorist attack at a wedding hall in Kabul on Aug. 17 resulted in loss of lives of many and left many others wounded,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn this inhuman terrorist attack which targeted innocent people and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Amid raging conflict across the country, traditional wedding parties have been an escape for the war-weary Afghans giving them some rare moments of happiness. Many of the victims were laid to rest in joint graves on Sunday morning amid tragic scenes.

Neighboring Pakistan also extended condolences to the Afghan people following the attack.

