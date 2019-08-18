Carnage at Afghan wedding kills scores

  • August 18 2019 14:21:34

Carnage at Afghan wedding kills scores

KABUL-Anadolu Agency
Carnage at Afghan wedding kills scores

Authorities in Afghanistan on Aug. 18 confirmed over 60 people were killed and nearly 200 injured in late last night's suicide attack at a wedding in the capital Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told Anadolu Agency the suicide bombing at the Dubai City wedding hall on Darul Aman road has caused havoc. He confirmed women and children are among the victims, most of whom were civilians attending an ethnic Shia Hazara community wedding party.

Amid raging conflict across the country, traditional wedding parties have been an escape for the war-weary Afghans giving them some rare moments of happiness.

Footage circulating on social media showed bodies littered around the wedding hall and guests running for their lives.

The onslaught has been widely and vehemently condemned by the Afghan government and its international partners.

The Taliban insurgents quickly denied their involvement in the attack.

Many of the victims were laid to rest in joint graves on Aug. 18 morning amid tragic scenes.

The attack has been orchestrated a year after an identical ISIL-claimed suicide bombing killed 48 high school students of the same Shia Hazara community at an academic institution in Kabul.

Neighboring Pakistan extended condolences to the Afghan people following the attack.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims and pray for the maghfirah [forgiveness] of the deceased and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack," Mohammad Faisal, spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said in a statement. 

Afghanistan, ISIL, Kabul, Wedding

MOST POPULAR

  1. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  2. Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

    Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

  3. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history

  4. Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

    Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

  5. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner
Recommended
Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to Adrian Darya-1

Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to 'Adrian Darya-1'
Tens of thousands flood Hong Kong park for latest rally

Tens of thousands flood Hong Kong park for latest rally
Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir
Russian airstrikes kill 19 civilians in Idlib

Russian airstrikes kill 19 civilians in Idlib
Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza after rocket fire

Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza after rocket fire
N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea
WORLD Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to Adrian Darya-1

Grace 1 tanker raises Iranian flag, changes name to 'Adrian Darya-1'

An Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West has raised an Iranian flag and has had a new name painted on its side, Reuters images of the stationary vessel filmed off Gibraltar showed on Aug. 18.
ECONOMY China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China’s central bank has unveiled a key interest rate reform to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States.
SPORTS Turkeys Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Bedirhan Tan and Hamza Bakır won bronze medals in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Aug. 17.