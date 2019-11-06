Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

  • November 06 2019 15:19:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey has captured the wife of slain ISIL ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 6.

"We captured his [Baghdadi's] wife, but we did not make a fuss like the U.S. did. Similarly, we caught his sister and brother-in-law in Syria. We will continue our work in this regard," Erdoğan said.

On Nov. 4, Turkish security forces captured Baghdadi's older sister, her husband, daughter-in-law and five children.

The official said Baghdadi's sister's husband and daughter-in-law are being interrogated as well.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has long been sought by the U.S., as head of a terrorist group that at one point controlled large areas of  Syria and Iraq, declaring a caliphate.

Baghdadi had risen from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before ISIL's control was wrested away by U.S.-led coalition forces.

ISIL has carried out atrocities against religious minorities and attacks on five continents.

