ISIL leader Baghdadi believed dead after US strike in Syria

  • October 27 2019 11:54:00

BARISHA, Syria
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world's most wanted man, was believed on Oct. 27 to have been killed in a U.S. special operation in northwest Syria.

The elusive chief of ISIL was thought to be dead after a U.S. military raid in the Idlib region, U.S. media reported early on Oct. 27.

The White House announced President Donald Trump would make a "major statement" at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), without providing details.

A war monitor said U.S. helicopters dropped forces in an area of Idlib where "groups linked to ISIL" were present.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car outside the village of Barisha in an operation that killed nine people including an ISIL senior leader called Abu Yamaan as well as a child and two women, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It was not immediately clear if Baghdadi had been in the area, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

An AFP correspondent outside the village of Barisha in Idlib province saw what appeared to have been a minibus scorched to cinders by the side of the road.

A resident in the area who gave his name as Abdel Hameed said he rushed to the place of the attack after he heard helicopters, gunfire and strikes in the night.

"The home had collapsed and next to it there was a destroyed tent and vehicle. There were two people killed inside," he told AFP.

U.S. media cited multiple government sources as saying Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. special operations forces descended.

He was the target of the secretly planned operation that was approved by Trump, officials said according to U.S. media.

From the outskirts of Barisha, an inhabitant of a camp for the displaced also heard helicopters followed by what he described as coalition air strikes.

They "were flying very low, causing great panic among the people," Ahmed Hassawi told AFP by phone.

The AFP correspondent said the area of the night-time strikes had been cordoned off by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate controlling Idlib.

Long pursued by the U.S.-led coalition against ISIL, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

Officials told ABC News that biometric work was under way to firm up the identification of those killed in the raid.

 

United States,

