Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  • October 12 2019 11:38:30

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Russia on Oct. 11 blocked a statement at the UN Security Council that called for a halt to Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria.

The U.S.-drafted statement urged Turkey to end the operation and address its security concerns through diplomatic channels, according to diplomats from the UN.       

The diplomats said China joined Moscow in raising an objection.       

A statement obtained by Anadolu Agency said the Security Council members expressed "deep concern" over the Turkish operation and "its implications, including humanitarian and security dimensions." 

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched "Operation Peace Spring" east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.     

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

      

