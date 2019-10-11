US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

  • October 11 2019 12:13:07

US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

ANKARA
US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

The divided U.N. Security Council on Oct. 10 failed to agree on a statement to condemn Turkey’s operation in Syria, as the United States and Russia refused to take part in a joint statement.

The 15-member UNSC held a closed session on Turkey’s newly-launched “Operation Peace Spring” and the developments in northeastern Syria upon the call of five European council members.

In a joint statement Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland said they are “deeply concerned” with the operation.

“Renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements [of people],” they said in the statement. The statement was delivered by Germany’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jurgen Schulz.

The U.S. and Russia refused to join the statement, according to diplomatic sources, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 10.

“Failure to play by the rules, to protect vulnerable populations, failure to guarantee that ISIS cannot exploit these actions to reconstitute will have consequences,” Kelly Craft, Washington’s ambassador to U.N., told reporters, using another acronym for ISIL.

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to the U.N. said the operation is the result of a “demographic engineering” of some of the coalition partners.

“This operation is a result of demographic engineering that some of the coalition partners did in the northeast of Syria,” said Vassily Nebenzia.

“Now in fact the coalition is reaping the fruit of their demographic policies in that part of Syria.”

Turkey on Oct. 9 informed the UNSC in a letter of its operation, saying it will be “proportionate, measured and responsible.”

“The operation will only target terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons vehicles and equipment,” Turkey’s U.N. Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu wrote. “All precautions are taken to avoid collateral damage to the civilian population.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

    Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

  2. US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

    US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

  3. Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

    Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

  5. Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world

    Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world
Recommended
German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

Arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle in Berlin

Arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle in Berlin
Trump attacks Biden, slams impeachment probe at Minneapolis rally

Trump attacks Biden, slams impeachment probe at Minneapolis rally
Iran says oil tanker struck by missiles off Saudi Arabia

Iran says oil tanker struck by missiles off Saudi Arabia
Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM
Iraqi PM announces cabinet reshuffle after week of bloody protests

Iraqi PM announces cabinet reshuffle after week of bloody protests
WORLD German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    
ECONOMY Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 