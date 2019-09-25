Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most, the Turkish president has said.

"Hate speech should never be confused with freedom of opinion," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 25.

"Linking Islam -- a religion of peace -- with terror is an immoral slander, it is unacceptable," he added.

The president's remarks came at a high-level event on combating against hate speech, hosted by Turkey and Pakistan, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

