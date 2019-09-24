Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  • September 24 2019 19:49:21

NEW YORK- Anadolu Agency
A peace corridor on Turkey's Syria border will enable the resettlement of 3 million Syrians from Turkey, Europe and other countries if it is extended to the Deir ez zor-Raqqa line, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 24.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan said "efficient functioning" of the Constitutional Committee is "critical for political and territorial unity of Syria."

Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed Aug. 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

The PKK/YPG terror group is operating under disguise of Syrian Democratic Forces in Northern Syria, must be dealt with for safety and security of the region, said the Turkish President.

Erdoğan also called on U.N. members to back Turkey's efforts to ensure security in Syria's Idlib to avoid mass migration and massacres and he added international community "losing ability to find lasting solutions" to challenges such as terrorism, hunger, misery and climate change.

Turkey is "the most generous country" with humanitarian aid, hosting 5 million displaced people fleeing conflict, starvation, persecution -- more than population of 29 U.S. states.

"In 2019, Turkey saved 32,000 irregular migrants from drowning at sea, repatriated 58,000, not including Syrians," Erdogan added.  Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when
the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. figures.

The PKK's Syrian branch YPG has managed to occupy one-third of Syria under the guise of fighting against Daesh with the support of the U.S.


