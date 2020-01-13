Meeting for Libya peace starts in Moscow

MOSCOW

Foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Turkey met as part of an effort by Moscow and Ankara to sponsor Jan. 13's talks between rival parties in Libya in the Russian capital. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

Moscow is hosting a series of negotiations on Jan. 12 to find a solution to the Libya crisis.

The top diplomats and defense chiefs of Russia and Turkey gathered in the Russian capital to assist the talks between Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and Khalifa Haftar, eastern Libya-based military commander.

The meeting has started with the talks of Russian and Turkish sides, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

The hosting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu will address the conflicts in Libya and Syria with their Turkish counterparts Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Hulusi Akar, she said.

She also confirmed that al-Sarraj and Haftar arrived in Moscow, whom Russian and Turkish officials meet with.

"In the context of the implementation of the initiative of the presidents of Russia and Turkey, which was announced at the end of the summit in Istanbul [last week], today in Moscow will be held inter-Libyan contacts under the auspices of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Turkey. Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties are expected to participate in these contacts," she said.

GNA 'accepts the cease-fire to prevent bloodshed'

In the meantime, al-Sarraj said on Jan. 13 that his government has accepted a cease-fire deal with Haftar to prevent more bloodshed in the country.

"We will not ignore the sacrifices of our sons and martyrs or our dream for a civil state," he said in a televised with the private Alahrar TV channel.

"Our acceptance of the cease-fire comes from a position of strength to maintain national and social cohesion," he said.

Al-Sarraj said his government forces, however, are ready "to resume military operations in case of any break to the cease-fire".

The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with multiple foreign powers now involved.

The U.N.-backed GNA in Tripoli had been under attack since last April from forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in the east of the country.

Haftar's forces on Jan. 6 captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj on Jan. 13 called on Libyans to "turn the page on the past, reject discord and to close ranks to move towards stability and peace".

His comments came after a ceasefire began at midnight (Jan. 12 00:00 local time, Jan. 11 2200 GMT) in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Since the start of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians and about 2,000 fighters have been killed and 146,000 Libyans displaced, according to the U.N.

The truce comes after a diplomatic offensive, led by Ankara and Moscow, which have established themselves as key players in Libya. Ankara dispatched troops -- in a training capacity, it said -- to the GNA in January.

And Russia has been accused of backing pro-Haftar forces, which are supported by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, all regional rivals of Turkey.

Libya's head of High Council of State Khaled al-Mechri said the signing of the agreement in Moscow would pave the way for the revival of the political process.

The head of Russia's contact group to Tripoli, Lev Dengov, said the two rivals will have to determine in the Russian capital "the terms of the future settlement in Libya, including the possibility of signing an agreement on the ceasefire and its details".

He added he did not know if the two men would agree to meet directly.

Haftar will be accompanied by parliament speaker Aguila Salah, while Sarraj will go with speaker Mechri.

According to a Libyan source quoted by the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow.

"They will have separate meetings with Russian officials and emissaries of the Turkish delegation, which is cooperating with Russia on this issue.

Representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will probably be present as observers at the talks," said Dengov, quoted by Russian news agencies.

After Haftar accepted a joint call by Ankara and Moscow for a cease-fire, Turkey's Defense Ministry issued a statement on Jan. 12 saying the situation in Libya was “calm except for one or two isolated incidents.''

At least one civilian was killed in an attack by forces loyal to Haftar, Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 12

Mohammed Kanunu, the military spokesman for the GNA told Anadolu Agency that anti-aircraft guns of the Haftar forces violated the cease-fire in Ain Zara, south of Tripoli.

“Hands on the trigger. We will retaliate tenfold against the attacks,” Kanunu added.

Earlier, Kanunu said Haftar’s forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al-Din and Wadi al-Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.

Kanunu added that Haftar’s militias raided the civilians’ homes and looted their properties.