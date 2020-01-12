Italian premier due to visit Turkey on Jan 13

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Jan. 13 will pay a working visit to Turkey on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In a statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate said the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between the two countries.

In the meetings, the duo is expected to exchange views on current, regional and international developments, particularly on Libya.

It will be Conte's first visit to Turkey after he took office in 2018.