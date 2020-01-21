Greta Thunberg calls on world leaders to listen to young activists

  • January 21 2020 12:21:14

DAVOS - Reuters
Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a new generation of activists to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, urged world leaders to listen to young people on Jan. 21.

“I’m not a person that can complain about not being heard,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience at a panel session titled “Forging a Sustainable Path Towards a Common Future” on the first day of the annual WEF meeting.

“The science and voice of young people is not the center of the conversation, but it needs to be.”

Several young activists have traveled to the Swiss ski resort of Davos this year, following in Thunberg’s footsteps.

Among the “climate heroes” being celebrated by the WEF are Irish teen scientist Fionn Ferreira, who created a solution for preventing micro plastics from reaching oceans.

They also include South African climate activist Ayakha Melithafa, 17, and Canadian Autum Peltier, who has been advocating for water conservation since she was 8 years old.

“It is about us and future generations and those who have been affected today,” Thunberg said. “We need to bring the science into the conversation.”

