'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

  • January 18 2020 15:13:27

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

LAUSANNE - Reuters
You have not seen anything yet, climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched with 10,000 protesters in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Jan. 17 and said “you have not seen anything yet” before some head to Davos next week to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change.

The 17-year-old, who launched the #FridaysforFuture movement that has sparked worldwide protests, denounced a lack of government action to cut heat-trapping emissions before it is too late.

“So, we are now in a new year and we have entered a new decade and so far, during this decade, we have seen no sign whatsoever that real climate action is coming and that has to change,” Thunberg said in a speech in Lausanne.

“To the world leaders and those in power, I would like to say that you have not seen anything yet. You have not seen the last of us, we can assure you that. And that is the message that we will bring to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.”

Protesters held signs including “Wake up and Smell the Bushfires” and “It is late but it is not too late”.

Hundreds will take trains over the weekend and then march to Klosters near Davos, the annual gathering of world political and business leaders that Thunberg is attending for the second year in a row and will take part in two panel events.

Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by global decision-makers in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite.

This year’s meeting of 3,000 includes U.S. President Donald Trump who once described climate change as a “hoax” and whose administration in November filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the pact to fight climate change.

The latest World Economic Forum annual meeting takes place against the backdrop of some of Australia’s worst ever bushfires. While the government there has avoided making a link to climate change, the fires have deepened public concern about the heating of the planet.

Last year was the Earth’s second-hottest since records began, and the world should brace itself for more extreme weather events like Australia’s fires, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Jan. 15.

“We are...an alliance that is organizing next week in 20 countries to say ‘time is up’ to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Time is up,” a Kenyan activist, Njoki Njoroge Njehu, told the crowd in Lausanne.

“It is time to abolish billionaires. It is time to abolish billionaires, because we cannot afford them, the planet cannot afford billionaires,” she said.

global warming, Donald TrumpUS,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

    Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

  2. How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

    How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

  3. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

  4. Erdoğan calls on Europe to support Turkey's moves in Libya

    Erdoğan calls on Europe to support Turkey's moves in Libya

  5. Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

    Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices
Recommended
Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia

Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia
Italian FM doubts EastMed pipeline project feasible

Italian FM doubts EastMed pipeline project feasible
US, Pakistani top diplomats talks Afghan cooperation

US, Pakistani top diplomats talks Afghan cooperation
FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US
Trump warns Irans supreme leader

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader

French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

WORLD You have not seen anything yet, climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched with 10,000 protesters in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Jan. 17 and said “you have not seen anything yet” before some head to Davos next week to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change.
ECONOMY Shares transfer of JCR Eurasia completed, says rating agency statement

Shares transfer of JCR Eurasia completed, says rating agency statement

Turkey's national credit agency, Japan Credit Agency (JCR) Eurasia, has determined its board members, according to a statement released by the agency on Jan. 17.
SPORTS Turkish football league suffers €263M losses: UEFA

Turkish football league suffers €263M losses: UEFA

Turkey's top-tier football division Süper Lig suffered a financial loss of €263 million ($291 million) in 2018 due to Turkish lira's "sharp depreciation" against Euro and US dollars, the European football's governing body said.