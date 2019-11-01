Galatasaray eye turnaround after last week's derby loss

Galatasaray eye turnaround after last week's derby loss

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
This week reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray are itching to shake off Oct 27's derby loss in the top-tier Super League.

The Lions will take on Çaykur Rizespor on Nov. 1 to begin Week 10 in the league.

This week's opening match will be held at Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray currently stand in 13th place with seven points, still smarting from their 1-0 loss to Beşiktaş on Oct. 27.

The defeat put Galatasaray pressure.

Separately the Istanbul club's fans have been seeking the return of Colombian star Radamel Falcao, who faced problems with his Achilles tendon.

Galatasaray fans had high expectations for Falcao after he was signed, but he scored only one goal in five appearances this season.

The Lions forward last appeared in the UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 1 as Galatasaray had a 1-0 home loss to Paris.

Beşiktaş, another Istanbul club, will face Antalyaspor in an away game on Nov. 2, and Fenerbahçe will meet IM Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 2, Aytemiz Alanyaspor, the Super League leaders, will look to bag three points against Istanbul Başakşehir at Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium in Alanya, southern Turkey.

The 10th week of the Super League will close with a match between MKE Ankaragücü and Gaziantep FK at Eryaman Stadium in Ankara, the capital on Nov. 4.

In current league standings, Aytemiz Alanyaspor have 18 points, followed by Fenerbahçe with 17 points and Yeni Malatyaspor with 16.

 
Week 10 schedule

Nov. 1:

Galatasaray - Çaykur Rizespor

Nov. 2:

İttifak Holding Konyaspor - Gençlerbirliği

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - İstanbul Başakşehir

Trabzonspor - Göztepe

Antalyaspor - Beşiktaş

Nov. 3:

Yukatel Denizlispor - Demir Grup Sivasspor

Kasımpaşa - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor

İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor - Fenerbahçe

Nov. 4:

MKE Ankaragücü - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Super League

