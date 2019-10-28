Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

  • October 28 2019 09:35:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A frustrated Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim instructs his players during an away derby against Beşiktaş as rival coach Abdullah Avcı is seen in the background. Terim slammed players after a 1-0 loss late on Oct. 27 for poor performances.

Reigning champions Galatasaray lost to rival team Besiktas 1-0 in the top-tier Spor Toto Super Lig on Oct. 27

Playing at Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, the Black Eagles defeated the Lions 1-0 with forward Umut Nayir finding the net with a header in the 69th minute of the match.

With this win, Beşiktaş moved into the eighth spot, increasing their points to 12, while Galatasaray are placed seventh with 13 points.

Meanwhile Galatasaray's seven-match win streak also came to an end with the loss.

The yellow-red club was last defeated when they lost against Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 in the opening match of the new season at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

