FM Çavuşoğlu says Washington is stalling Syria 'safe zone' process

ANKARA

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 10 that Washington is stalling the implementation of an agreement to create a "safe zone" in northern Syria.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said that the United States' approach to the safe zone agreement has been unsatisfactory and that the steps it has taken have only been "cosmetic.”

“The U.S. did not keep its promise in northern Syria, including Manbij roadmap, due to its engagement with PKK/YPG terror group, the steps taken or said to have been taken are cosmetic steps,” he said.

Turkey and the U.S. military personnel Sunday completed the first joint ground patrol for the formation of a safe zone east of Euphrates in northern Syria.

The patrol was backed by unmanned air vehicles and helicopters.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey's objections.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK.