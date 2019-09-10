FM Çavuşoğlu says Washington is stalling Syria 'safe zone' process

  • September 10 2019 12:36:00

FM Çavuşoğlu says Washington is stalling Syria 'safe zone' process

ANKARA
FM Çavuşoğlu says Washington is stalling Syria safe zone process

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 10 that Washington is stalling the implementation of an agreement to create a "safe zone" in northern Syria.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu said that the United States' approach to the safe zone agreement has been unsatisfactory and that the steps it has taken have only been "cosmetic.”

“The U.S. did not keep its promise in northern Syria, including Manbij roadmap, due to its engagement with PKK/YPG terror group, the steps taken or said to have been taken are cosmetic steps,” he said.

Turkey and the U.S. military personnel Sunday completed the first joint ground patrol for the formation of a safe zone east of Euphrates in northern Syria.       

The patrol was backed by unmanned air vehicles and helicopters.        

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.       

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey's objections.       

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK.

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

    Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

  2. Turkey to focus on participation finance

    Turkey to focus on participation finance

  3. Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

    Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

  4. Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center

    Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center

  5. Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

    Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices
Recommended
Turkey cannot bear a new influx of migrants: Erdoğan

Turkey cannot bear a new influx of migrants: Erdoğan

Shoeless school project makes children feel at home

'Shoeless school' project makes children feel at home
US dispatches two top soldiers to discuss future of Syria safe zone

US dispatches two top soldiers to discuss future of Syria safe zone

Families get more support in sit-in protest against PKK

Families get more support in sit-in protest against PKK
Turkeys İzmir marks 97th anniversary of Liberation Day

Turkey's İzmir marks 97th anniversary of Liberation Day
Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges

Turkish Coffee Truck begins US tour to build bridges
WORLD US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

U.S. agents extracted a high-level Russian government source who had confirmed Vladimir Putin's direct role in interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, U.S. media reported late on Sept. 9.
ECONOMY 2,300 projects receive investment incentives

2,300 projects receive investment incentives

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Ministry gave incentive certificates to over 2,300 projects in the first half of 2019, investing some 58.4 billion Turkish Liras ($10.4 billion).

SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.