Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke via telephone with his Russian counterpart on Sept. 9 and discussed recent developments in Syria, according to a diplomatic source.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed matters pertaining to Syria’s northwestern Idlib, Astana peace process and establishment of Syrian constitutional committee, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Astana peace process -- brokered by Turkey and Russia -- which ensures cease-fire and a de-escalation zone in Idlib, contributed to the revival of Geneva negotiations, which began in June 2012 under the supervision of the UN.

Following a meeting on Sept. 17, 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarized zone -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited -- in Syria’s Idlib province.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Çavuşoğlu meets with Turkish Cyprus' party leader

In the meantime, the top diplomat also met with Republican Turkish Party’s (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman during his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Sept. 9.

“Evaluated recent developments with Tufan Erhurman, main opposition leader of TRNC & Chairman of the Republican Turkish Party,” Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.

Turkey’s top diplomat held official talks in Turkish Cyprus with President Mustafa Akıncı, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and leaders of political parties of TRNC on Sept. 8-9.

Cyprus issue and recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were on Çavuşoğlu's agenda.