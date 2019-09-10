Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria

  • September 10 2019 09:03:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister spoke via telephone with his Russian counterpart on Sept. 9 and discussed recent developments in Syria, according to a diplomatic source.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed matters pertaining to Syria’s northwestern Idlib, Astana peace process and establishment of Syrian constitutional committee, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Astana peace process -- brokered by Turkey and Russia -- which ensures cease-fire and a de-escalation zone in Idlib, contributed to the revival of Geneva negotiations, which began in June 2012 under the supervision of the UN.

Following a meeting on Sept. 17, 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarized zone -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited -- in Syria’s Idlib province.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Çavuşoğlu meets with Turkish Cyprus' party leader

In the meantime, the top diplomat also met with Republican Turkish Party’s (CTP) leader Tufan Erhurman during his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Sept. 9.

“Evaluated recent developments with Tufan Erhurman, main opposition leader of TRNC & Chairman of the Republican Turkish Party,” Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.

Turkey’s top diplomat held official talks in Turkish Cyprus with President Mustafa Akıncı, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and leaders of political parties of TRNC on Sept. 8-9.

Cyprus issue and recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean were on Çavuşoğlu's agenda.

WORLD Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 10 he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.
ECONOMY Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey and the U.S. are determined to reach a $100 billion bilateral trade volume, said Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.