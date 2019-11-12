FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 12 departed from Ankara to Washington for his two-day visit to the U.S. where he will meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Before his departure, the president said the extradition of FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen will dominate the meeting’s agenda.

“We have taken many steps for the extradition of the terrorist in Pennsylvania and will continue to do so. We are determined on not letting this go until all putschists will be held accountable before the law,” he said.

The president also said that Ankara’s deals with the U.S. and Russia over the withdrawal of the YPG did not “entirely” eliminate the terrorists from the region.

“Neither Russia nor America cleared the terrorists in the time-span they determined. We will talk about these with Mr. Trump,” Erdoğan said.

He added that after his meeting with Trump, Erdoğan will also hold another phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the YPG withdrawal.

Ankara wants to continue ‘sincere’ cooperation with Russia, U.S. on the to be established safe zone in northeastern Syria, the president said.

Erdoğan also added that he will prove with documents that U.S.' meeting with YPG/PKK terrorist organization ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin is wrong.

Turkey wants to start a new period with U.S. regarding security issues, he added.

He also underlined that he and Trump are on the same page to find solutions to the bilateral problems.

Erdoğan is paying a working visit to the U.S. on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 upon the invitation of Trump, a statement by Turkey's communications directorate read.

He will also chair delegation meetings during his visit, the statement added.

Bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, will be discussed during the meetings, according to the directorate.

“In addition, concrete steps to take regarding the fight against every kind of terrorism, cooperation and strengthening coordination will be emphasized,” the statement conveyed.

The Turkish president will also give a speech addressing business people at a meeting which will be hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Erdoğan will also meet with members of the Turkish-Muslim community in the U.S., the statement added.

The high-level visit came after a deal Turkey and the U.S. hammered on Oct. 17, ensuring the withdrawal of the YPG from Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” into northeast Syria.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the majority of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

Ankara launched the operation on Oct. 9 in a bid to eliminate what it calls the “terror corridor” on its borders and to provide a safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

Relations between Turkey and the U.S. have been challenging with the start of the operation, as U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Oct. 14 on two Turkish ministries and three senior government officials over Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring.”

The move was followed by the House of Representatives’ resolution “recognizing the Armenian genocide,” a symbolic but unprecedented move that angered Turkey amid already heightened tensions with Washington.

The House also urged Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey, in context of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) regarding the latter’s procurement of the Russian S-400 defense systems.