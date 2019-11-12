Three foreign ISIL members deported from Turkey: Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A total of three foreign terrorists -- citizens of Germany, Denmark and the U.S. -- were deported from Turkey on Nov. 11, spokesman Ismail Çataklı told Anadolu Agency.

The Danish terrorist was arrested in Copenhagen Airport on Nov. 11, according to Copenhagen Police.

The legal proceedings are nearing completion for two Irish terrorists caught in Syria, and were also soon to be repatriated, Çataklı said, adding: "The legal proceedings for 11 French-national terrorists who had been captured in Syrian territory are in progress."

On Nov. 11, a German Foreign Ministry official confirmed that the country would take back 10 ISIL suspects of German citizenship, along with their wives and children, who were captured by Turkish authorities.

Deputy spokesman Christofer Burger said Turkish authorities informed them they would deport the German citizens to their country this week, adding: "German authorities have verified the identities of these three men, five women, and two children."

Another seven ISIL members captured on Nov. 8 in a counter-terror operation in the southern Adana province will be deported to their home countries, Adana prosecutors said on Nov. 12.

The seven Syrian nationals were captured in a counter-terror operation in Turkey’s south for their suspected links to ISIL and al Qaeda terror groups.

According to prosecutors in Adana province, nine suspects were captured on Nov. 8, while two of them were released by a court. It was decided to deport the remaining suspects.

A hunt to arrest one more suspect is underway, the source added.

Ankara told Europe that it would send ISIL members back to their countries, though some European countries have refused, saying they had stripped terrorists of their citizenship.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Underlining Turkey’s determination to fight ISIL, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that over the years, Turkey barred the entry of 76,000 members of the terror group.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 ISIL members, Erdoğan said, adding that it currently held 1,149 ISIL terrorists in its prisons.

Since Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, the Turkish state has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.