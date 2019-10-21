Fenerbahçe beat Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League

  October 21 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League in Week Eight match to stay closer the top spot.

Following this win in an away match over Denizlispor, Fenerbahçe --having 14 points-- went up to the third spot in the league led by Alanyaspor with 17 points.

The Yellow Canaries scored their goals with Tolga Ciğerci in 39th minute and Vedat Muruqi in 62nd minute while Denizlispor scored their only goal in 73rd minute by Oscar Estupinan.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor remained at top spot of the Turkish Super League standings after beating Çaykur Rizespor in a Week Eight match at home on Oct. 20.

After defeating Çaykur Rizespor in Antalya, Aytemiz Alanyaspor led the league with 17 points, followed by Trabzonspor with 15 points.

On Oct. 20, reigning champions Galatasaray defeated Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-2 to stay close to the top spot with 13 points.

Beşiktaş continued their poor performance in the league after drawing goalless with Ankaragücü on Oct. 20. The Black Eagles with 9 points are
currently one point away from the relegation zone.

