Beşiktaş draw goalless with Ankaragücü

  • October 20 2019 09:58:06

ANKARA
Besiktas drew goalless with Ankaragücü in Oct. 19's Turkish Super League match in capital Ankara. Both teams were unable to break the deadlock in 90 minutes in the Eryaman Stadium.

In the 74th minute of the match, Ankaragücü were down to 10-man as Turkish midfielder Sedat Ağçay was sent off. Beşiktaş failed to score a goal despite having several chances following Ağçay's red card.

Both clubs increased their points to 9.

Beşiktaş maintain their poor performance in the league, having three defeats and one draw in four away matches, gaining only one point.

Black Eagles will host Galatasaray in an Istanbul derby match next week on Oct. 27 in Vodafone Park.

Saturday's Week 8 results:

Antalyaspor - Gençlerbirliği: 0-6

Trabzonspor- Gaziantep FK: 4-1

Başaksehir - Göztepe: 2-1

