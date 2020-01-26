Erdoğan embarks on three-country Africa tour

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 26 departed for Algeria, the first stop of his three-nation African tour.

“We are determined to enhance ties with African countries,” Erdoğan told reporters in Istanbul before his departure.

The Turkish president is expected to hold a joint news conference with Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune following their bilateral meeting in the capital Algiers. He will also attend Turkey-Algeria Business Forum.

"We were together with Mr. Tebboune at the Berlin Conference [on Libya]. We also held bilateral meetings there," Erdoğan said.

"We will also have the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations in detail during our meetings with Mr. President and other officials," he added.

"Through a joint statement to be signed by the two presidents during the visit, the Turkey-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council will be established," according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency.

"We will also discuss current developments in our region, especially in Libya," Erdoğan said.

Historic visit to Gambia

Pointing out trade volume between Turkey and African countries, Erdoğan said: "[the trade volume] has reached $26 billion, a 381 percent increase in the last 17 years as a result of our efforts."

Erdoğan's visit to Gambia will be of historic importance as “it will be the first-ever official presidential visit to this country,” the statement added.

Erdoğan had visited 27 African countries during his terms as prime minister and as president and now with Gambia visit, this number will increase to 28.

The Turkish president's last stop in Africa will be Senegal.

"Various agreements aimed at strengthening the contractual bases of the bilateral relations with these countries are likely to be signed during the visits. Business forums are also planned to be held in Algeria and Senegal," the statement added.

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan is accompanying Erdoğan as well as key aides -- including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

Turkey-Africa relations have gained substantial momentum since the declaration of Turkey as a strategic partner of the continent by the African Union in January 2008.