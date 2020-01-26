Nation overcoming earthquake in unity, solidarity, Erdoğan says

  • January 26 2020 16:03:46

ISTANBUL
Turkey is overcoming an earthquake disaster in the eastern Elazığ province in unity and solidarity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 26.

“Turkey is healing the wounds of this great disaster in unity, togetherness and solidarity,” he told reporters before departing for Algeria. Erdoğan stressed that the state has been running to the needs of its citizens with all its institutions and facilities since the earthquake.

Reminding that the interior, health, environment, and urbanization ministers immediately went to the region to supervise the works, Erdoğan said, “All kinds of personnel, tools, equipment, and equipment needed were delivered to the earthquake area in a very short time. All necessary precautions regarding the food and the maintenance of our citizens were taken rapidly.”

Erdoğan said that he went to Elazığ and Malatya on Jan. 25 and examined the work done on-site and visited the injured. “We have received many solidarity messages from friendly countries around the world,” he noted.

