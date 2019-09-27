Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

ISTANBUL

Preparations by Turkey and the United States on a safe zone for refugees in northeastern Syria are on schedule, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan was quoted by Hürriyet Daily as saying on Sept. 27 after previously accusing Washington of stalling.

The two NATO allies started joint land and air patrols along part of Syria's border with Turkey. Ankara wants Washington to clear the YPG- the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK- from a 480-km-long (300-mile-long) border area, and Erdoğan warned that Turkey would act unilaterally if the group was not removed.

U.S. support for the YPG has angered Turkey. PKK is listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Erdogan was quoted by Hürriyet Daily as saying, "Scheduled efforts are underway. As the schedule is moving along, all our preparations along the border are also complete."

"Upon returning (to Turkey), we will hold evaluations ... on what sort of steps to take and implement them ... because Turkey is not a country that can be stalled," he said.

At a briefing on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. Special envoy to Syria James Jeffrey told reporters that Washington was moving "faithfully and as rapidly" as possible, but warned against unilateral action in the region.

"We worked up a safe zone proposal with everybody involved, that has the YPG pulling back its forces and its heavy weapons various distances depending on the location and the kind of activity," Jeffrey said, adding that the YPG would also get rid of its fortifications in certain areas.

In an interview with Reuters prior to his trip, Erdoğan said that while at the United Nations he would discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump the safe zone and the possibility of buying U.S. Patriot defense systems.

The two leaders instead held a telephone call last week and met at a reception in New York on Wednesday, Erdoğan said on Friday but did not elaborate.

Washington has expelled Turkey from its F-35 jet program over the Russian S-400 defense system deal and has not ruled out sanctions, despite Trump's sympathetic comments.

On Friday, Erdoğan said he had proposed to Trump that Turkey buy U.S. Patriot defense systems at terms similar to Turkey's deal for the S-400 systems.

"We cannot say the F-35 issue is fully resolved yet, but I made my proposal to them," Erdoğan said.

"I said to Mr. Trump, 'We can buy Patriots from you alongside the S-400s,' and he said, 'If you're serious, let's work on this.' I made a serious offer," he was quoted as saying.

Erdoğan also said it was impossible for Turkey to stop its oil and natural gas procurement from Iran despite the threat of U.S. sanctions and that trade with Iran would continue. He said Turkey did not fear U.S. sanctions.

On Tuesday, CNN Turk reported that the U.S. ambassador to Ankara recently gave a presentation at the presidential palace about a possible free-trade accord that would include Turkey's participation in the F-35 program as well as the Patriot purchase.

However, asked about the possible accord, Erdoğan said on Friday that the two countries had not discussed the details of such an agreement, and he added that this was an issue between the Turkish and U.S. trade ministries.