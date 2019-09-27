Turkey conducts 5th flight east of Euphrates, Syria

  • September 27 2019 14:37:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish fighter jets conducted a flight on Sept. 27 east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.       

"As part of the Operation Inherent Resolve, two F-16s of Turkey's Air Forces Command carried out their fifth flight over Syrian airspace, east of the Euphrates," the ministry said on Twitter.       

The ministry said the flights over the area would continue in the coming days.       

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.       

The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) -- led by the U.S. -- was launched by more than 70 countries in 2014 to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat it poses to Iraq, Syria, and the international community.    

