Çebi becomes new chairman of Beşiktaş JK

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Ahmet Nur Çebi was elected the 34th chairman of Turkey's Beşiktaş sports club on Oct. 20.

Çebi received more votes than other two candidates Serdal Adalı and Hürser Tekinoktay by winning 5,009 of the 8,529 valid votes cast during the club's general meeting at BJK Akatlar Sport Dome in Istanbul.

Other candidates Adalı received 2,983 votes while Hürser Tekinoktay won 537 votes.

Last month, Fikret Orman decided to step down, claiming responsibility for poor results this season. He added that "there is a need for fresh blood in

the club."

Beşiktaş continued their poor performance in the league after drawing goalless with Ankaragücü on Saturday. The Black Eagles with 9 points are currently one point away from the relegation zone.

At home, Beşiktaş will face Portugal's Braga in UEFA Europa League group match on Oct. 24 and will play against Galatasaray in Istanbul derby on

Oct. 20.