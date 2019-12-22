Atlas Global resumes flights

  • December 22 2019 16:41:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish airline firm Atlas Global has restarted its flights following an almost one month break.

“We are up in the air again,” the company announced on its official Twitter account on Dec. 21.

The company’s first flight since Nov. 26 was to London. More than 20 flights from and to Istanbul Airport were scheduled over the weekend, including to destinations such as Amsterdam, Tehran and Antalya.

The company announced on Nov. 26 that it had suspended its flights until Dec. 21, citing financial problems.

“The number of passengers and revenues dropped in 2017. Even though the recovery continued in 2018 and its operations became profitable again, it was not enough to make up for the losses incurred in 2016 and 2017,” the airline said in a statement at the time, adding that it would “undertake the necessary restructuring and improve in its cash flow” during the period.

Atlas Global offers flights to Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey,

