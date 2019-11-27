Atlas Global suspends flights

  • November 27 2019 11:18:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish airline firm Atlas Global has announced that it has suspended its flights until Dec. 21, citing financial problems.

“The number of passengers and revenues dropped in 2017. Even though the recovery continued in 2018 and its operations became profitable again, it was not enough to make up for the losses incurred in 2016 and 2017,” the airline said in a statement.

The company noted that it decided to suspend its flights starting from Nov. 26 until Dec. 21 in order to undertake the necessary restructuring and improve in its cash flow.

“During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until Dec. 15 will be assessed by our teams,” it said in a statement.

The carrier added that all procedure regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on Dec. 16, on its website.

Atlas Global also offers flights to Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said on Nov. 26 hat it will closely monitor if the company refunds tickets customers bought during the period.

The ministry added that the company will determine and compensate passenger-related issues by Dec.15.

AtlasGlobal,

