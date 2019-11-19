Ankara's Atakule to turn blue for children

Ankara's Atakule to turn blue for children

Istanbul's intercontinental bridges and Ankara's distinctive Atakule tower will be illuminated blue on Nov. 20 to raise awareness on child rights in celebration of World Children Day.

According to a statement by UNICEF, this year's World Children Day will mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989.

Landmarks will be lit blue -- UNICEF's trademark color -- to raise awareness and funds for vulnerable and deprived children unable to attend school.

The Galata Tower and July 15 Martyrs' Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul, as well as the Atakule Tower in Ankara, will be illuminated as part of the event.

