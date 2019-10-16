Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

  • October 16 2019 15:20:00

Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

ISTANBUL
Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

Galata and Beyazıt towers, two of Istanbul’s most iconic structures, were lit up in pink respectively on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, as part of events marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Breast Health Society (“Meme Sağlığı Derneği” – MEMEDER) announced that the event will last until Oct. 20.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign taking place in October, involving thousands of organizations, to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research.

 

Galata Tower, Beyazıt Tower,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria

Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria
Russia recognizes Turkeys right to secure its borders: Lavrov

Russia recognizes Turkey's right to secure its borders: Lavrov
Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions
Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked
Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation

'Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation'
Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 