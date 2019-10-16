Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

ISTANBUL

Galata and Beyazıt towers, two of Istanbul’s most iconic structures, were lit up in pink respectively on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, as part of events marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the Breast Health Society (“Meme Sağlığı Derneği” – MEMEDER) announced that the event will last until Oct. 20.



Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign taking place in October, involving thousands of organizations, to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research.