Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece

  • December 24 2019 10:10:05

Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece

Turkey denounced early on Dec. 24 the setting on fire of a Turkish Consulate General employee’s car in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

"We strongly protest the arson of the private vehicle of the Consulate General official in Thessaloniki in the early hours towards morning [on Dec. 23]," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Calling it a "grave incident," Aksoy said Turkey’s reaction to it was conveyed to the Greek ambassador in Ankara as well as the Greek authorities via the Turkish Embassy in Athens, adding the necessary verbal and written initiatives were taken.

He said similar incidents against Turkish diplomatic personnel and assets in Greece have unfortunately been increasing in recent years.

"We expect the Greek authorities to prevent such actions and to take all necessary measures to protect our missions and personnel and expect the perpetrators of these incidents to be brought to justice and to be punished as they deserve," Aksoy said.

Turkish diplomat's car torched in Greece's Thessaloniki
Turkish diplomats car torched in Greeces Thessaloniki

Firefighters put out the fire, which caused damage to the back of the car.

The Thessaloniki Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  2. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  3. US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

    US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

  4. Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

    Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

  5. CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor

    CHP launches disciplinary action into former deputy amid allegations against Ankara mayor
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation
Detention warrants out for 30 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 30 FETÖ-linked suspects
Turkish, US officials discuss Syria, Libya and East Med

Turkish, US officials discuss Syria, Libya and East Med
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia sign Tbilisi statement

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia sign Tbilisi statement
Ankara ready to talk with Athens on EastMed, top diplomat says

Ankara ready to talk with Athens on EastMed, top diplomat says
Turkey to continue to uncover the truth on Khashoggi killing

Turkey to continue to uncover the truth on Khashoggi killing
WORLD US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

US halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

The U.S. State Department said on Dec. 23 it has stopped sending explosive-detecting dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns of deaths of deployed dogs from causes like heat stroke and poisoning.
ECONOMY Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain

The Turkish defense giant Aselsan reverses brain drain with its project "Back to Turkey", the deputy general manager of the company said.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.