Ankara slams attack on consulate worker’s car in Greece

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey denounced early on Dec. 24 the setting on fire of a Turkish Consulate General employee’s car in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

"We strongly protest the arson of the private vehicle of the Consulate General official in Thessaloniki in the early hours towards morning [on Dec. 23]," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Calling it a "grave incident," Aksoy said Turkey’s reaction to it was conveyed to the Greek ambassador in Ankara as well as the Greek authorities via the Turkish Embassy in Athens, adding the necessary verbal and written initiatives were taken.

He said similar incidents against Turkish diplomatic personnel and assets in Greece have unfortunately been increasing in recent years.

"We expect the Greek authorities to prevent such actions and to take all necessary measures to protect our missions and personnel and expect the perpetrators of these incidents to be brought to justice and to be punished as they deserve," Aksoy said.

Firefighters put out the fire, which caused damage to the back of the car.

The Thessaloniki Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.