Turkish diplomat's car torched in Greece's Thessaloniki

ISTANBUL

Unknown assailants set the car of a Turkish consulate employee ablaze early on Dec. 23 in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, a Greek police official said.

Authorities were investigating the incident which took place around 3:30 a.m. local time.

The car was parked on Ioannis Varvakis Street, in the district of Ano Poli, when unknown individuals placed incendiary material on the back wheels of the car, according to the local reports.

“There was extended damage,” said the official who declined to be named. There were no injuries.

Firefighters arrived promptly on the scene and managed to put out the flames that destroyed the back of the vehicle.

The security division of the local police is investigating the incident, according to Greek media.

On June 10, the car of Serkan Buralı, commercial attache of the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki, was burned in front of his house. Arsonists also targeted another car of a Turkish national working for an international organization on the same day.