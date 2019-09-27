Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

  • September 27 2019 08:55:00

Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Sept. 26, after a powerful quake struck, according to AFAD

AFAD said a 3.9-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 23.20 p.m. (2020GMT).

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles), some 21.2 km (13.1 mi) from Silivri.

Earlier on Sept. 26, a powerful earthquake struck the Turkish metropolis Istanbul

.AFAD said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 1.59 p.m. (1059GMT).         

"34 people were injured in the earthquake, 473 buildings were damaged," Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters on Sept. 27.         

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.3 miles), some 22 km (13.6 mi) from Silivri.         

On Tuesday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake also hit off Silivri, according to AFAD.       

In addition to Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city, the earthquake was also felt in nearby urban areas such as Kocaeli, Sakarya, Yalova, Tekirdağ, Edirne, Manisa, and Kırklareli.         

Kocaeli Governor Hüseyin Aksoy and AFAD officials in Sakarya told Anadolu Agency that no negative outcome of the quake has been reported.

 

Our biggest consolation is that there is not any loss of life due to the quake, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.         

Koca added that the Health Ministry is on alert for all kinds of disasters.         

A minaret of a mosque in Avcılar district in Istanbul fell due to the quake.         

According to AFAD, two buildings were damaged in Sultangazi and Eyüp districts while residents of a building which leaned aside due to the earthquake were evacuated in Şirinevler district of Istanbul.         

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said he was happy that there is not any loss of life or crucial injury according to initial reports.         

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the schools, which were closed on Thursday following the quake, are open on Friday as there is no need for closure as per evaluations.         

"Our schools will remain open on Friday. We are expecting our students will attend schools tomorrow," Oktay told reporters at a news conference in Istanbul.     

Constant aftershocks prompted many Istanbulites to spend the night in open areas, parks. 

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul
5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  2. Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

    Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

  3. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  4. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  5. Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

    Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule
Recommended
Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

Children sell books to feed stray animals

Children sell books to feed stray animals
Families get more support in sit-in protest against PKK

Families get more support in sit-in protest against PKK
Childs body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey

Child's body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey
Historical Istanbul mosque brings fresh hope to homeless

Historical Istanbul mosque brings fresh hope to homeless
Security guard steals 4.8 mln euros

Security guard steals 4.8 mln euros
WORLD EUs Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

EU's Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were doing all they could to get a Brexit deal, and if they failed it would be Britain's responsibility.
ECONOMY Economic confidence at 86 in September

Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes will be underdog for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.