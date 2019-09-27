Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Sept. 26, after a powerful quake struck, according to AFAD.

AFAD said a 3.9-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 23.20 p.m. (2020GMT).

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles), some 21.2 km (13.1 mi) from Silivri.

Earlier on Sept. 26, a powerful earthquake struck the Turkish metropolis Istanbul

.AFAD said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 1.59 p.m. (1059GMT).

"34 people were injured in the earthquake, 473 buildings were damaged," Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters on Sept. 27.

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.3 miles), some 22 km (13.6 mi) from Silivri.

On Tuesday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake also hit off Silivri, according to AFAD.

In addition to Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city, the earthquake was also felt in nearby urban areas such as Kocaeli, Sakarya, Yalova, Tekirdağ, Edirne, Manisa, and Kırklareli.

Kocaeli Governor Hüseyin Aksoy and AFAD officials in Sakarya told Anadolu Agency that no negative outcome of the quake has been reported.

Our biggest consolation is that there is not any loss of life due to the quake, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Koca added that the Health Ministry is on alert for all kinds of disasters.

A minaret of a mosque in Avcılar district in Istanbul fell due to the quake.

According to AFAD, two buildings were damaged in Sultangazi and Eyüp districts while residents of a building which leaned aside due to the earthquake were evacuated in Şirinevler district of Istanbul.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said he was happy that there is not any loss of life or crucial injury according to initial reports.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the schools, which were closed on Thursday following the quake, are open on Friday as there is no need for closure as per evaluations.

"Our schools will remain open on Friday. We are expecting our students will attend schools tomorrow," Oktay told reporters at a news conference in Istanbul.

Constant aftershocks prompted many Istanbulites to spend the night in open areas, parks.