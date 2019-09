5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake which struck Istanbul in the Marmara Sea on Sept. 26 caused panic among the residents of Istanbul.

The quake hit at a depth of 6.99 kilometers at 13.59 p.m. local time near the Silivri district of Istanbul, according to Turkey'’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces.