YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

  • November 20 2019 11:52:00

YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

ANKARA
YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

The Turkish government has accused the YPG of seeking the resurgence of ISIL to bolster its own legitimacy in the eyes of Western nations and of releasing imprisoned jihadist terrorists in Syria.

“As a matter of fact, the YPG wants the revival of the Daesh. It wants to use Daesh as a tool for its own legitimacy, and that’s why it does not want its elimination,” İbrahim Kalın, presidential advisor and spokesman, told a press conference after the cabinet meeting late on Nov. 20. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Turkey has designated the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, as a terror organization and has long been criticizing the West, particularly the United States, for partnering with the group in the fight against ISIL in Syria. The U.S. says it partners with SDF, an umbrella organization including the YPG and other groups.

The YPG liberated hundreds of incarcerated ISIL terrorists in the aftermath of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, Kalın recalled, saying this act alone indicates the real intention of the YPG.

“The YPG knows perfectly well that the only way to sell itself to the West is hiding its terrorist identity and the continuation of the threat posed by the Daesh. It’s, therefore, necessary to look into who is behind the arguments that say ‘the Daesh threat has returned. Daesh is resurrecting’ and its reflections in the field and in the West,” Kalın said.

The YPG’s priority is not fighting against the Daesh but exerting effort to establish an autonomous body in the Syrian territories, he explained, recalling that Turkey has made clear that it will never allow such a thing.

In the light of the military operation, Turkey has taken all the measures against ISIL in Syria, Kalın said.

Turkey renews calls to US, Russia

Kalın also updated reporters on events in northeastern Syria following Turkey’s deals with the U.S. on Oct. 17 and Russia on Oct. 22 that stipulate the withdrawal of all the YPG elements from the Turkish border.

"We observe time-to-time some provocations and harassments (from the YPG). We are, therefore, renewing our calls to the U.S. and Russia for the implementation of our agreements on Oct. 17 and on Oct. 22, respectively,” Kalın said.

Providing peace and stability in this part of Syria will be to everybody’s advantage, and continued pressure and suicide bombings by the terrorists are unacceptable, he said. Stopping the YPG is the responsibility of Russia and the U.S., he reiterated.

The situation in Idlib province of Syria is fragile and that talks with Russians continue to this end, the spokesman said.

“I should say that Russian authorities have a serious responsibility in regards to (the developments in) Idlib because our agreement for the creation of de-escalation zone is still in place and protection of the status quo has vital importance to avoid a new humanitarian crisis in Idlib,” Kalın added.

He accused Syrian regime forces of attacking civilians in the province and repeated that Russia has responsibility in stopping these attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  4. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  5. Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks

    Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks
Recommended
‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria

Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria
Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion
CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

Wife killers given leniency

Wife killers given leniency
WORLD Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

A former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the BBC and Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.