YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

ANKARA

The Turkish government has accused the YPG of seeking the resurgence of ISIL to bolster its own legitimacy in the eyes of Western nations and of releasing imprisoned jihadist terrorists in Syria.

“As a matter of fact, the YPG wants the revival of the Daesh. It wants to use Daesh as a tool for its own legitimacy, and that’s why it does not want its elimination,” İbrahim Kalın, presidential advisor and spokesman, told a press conference after the cabinet meeting late on Nov. 20. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Turkey has designated the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, as a terror organization and has long been criticizing the West, particularly the United States, for partnering with the group in the fight against ISIL in Syria. The U.S. says it partners with SDF, an umbrella organization including the YPG and other groups.

The YPG liberated hundreds of incarcerated ISIL terrorists in the aftermath of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, Kalın recalled, saying this act alone indicates the real intention of the YPG.

“The YPG knows perfectly well that the only way to sell itself to the West is hiding its terrorist identity and the continuation of the threat posed by the Daesh. It’s, therefore, necessary to look into who is behind the arguments that say ‘the Daesh threat has returned. Daesh is resurrecting’ and its reflections in the field and in the West,” Kalın said.

The YPG’s priority is not fighting against the Daesh but exerting effort to establish an autonomous body in the Syrian territories, he explained, recalling that Turkey has made clear that it will never allow such a thing.

In the light of the military operation, Turkey has taken all the measures against ISIL in Syria, Kalın said.

Turkey renews calls to US, Russia

Kalın also updated reporters on events in northeastern Syria following Turkey’s deals with the U.S. on Oct. 17 and Russia on Oct. 22 that stipulate the withdrawal of all the YPG elements from the Turkish border.

"We observe time-to-time some provocations and harassments (from the YPG). We are, therefore, renewing our calls to the U.S. and Russia for the implementation of our agreements on Oct. 17 and on Oct. 22, respectively,” Kalın said.

Providing peace and stability in this part of Syria will be to everybody’s advantage, and continued pressure and suicide bombings by the terrorists are unacceptable, he said. Stopping the YPG is the responsibility of Russia and the U.S., he reiterated.

The situation in Idlib province of Syria is fragile and that talks with Russians continue to this end, the spokesman said.

“I should say that Russian authorities have a serious responsibility in regards to (the developments in) Idlib because our agreement for the creation of de-escalation zone is still in place and protection of the status quo has vital importance to avoid a new humanitarian crisis in Idlib,” Kalın added.

He accused Syrian regime forces of attacking civilians in the province and repeated that Russia has responsibility in stopping these attacks.