YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

YPG/PKK terrorists carried out 14 attacks in the last 36 hours, while Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have fully complied with the deal on establishment of the safe zone, said Turkish National Defense Ministry on Oct. 19.

In the last 36 hours, a total of 14 harassments and attacks were carried out by PKK/YPG terrorists, 12 of which were in the Ras al-Ain, one in Tal Abyad and one in Tall Tamr, the ministry said in a tweet.

The YPG/PKK terror group also attacked Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers in Turkey-Syria border city of Ras al-Ayn, despite an ongoing agreement between Turkey and the U.S. on Oct. 18.

Terrorists targeted SNA soldiers despite the Turkey-U.S. deal on pausing Operation Peace Spring for withdrawal of terrorists from safe zone area within 120 hours.

Terrorist YPG/PKK attacked SNA soldiers with snipers and wounded three of them.

Wounded soldiers were brought to Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa province of Turkey for treatment.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.