YPG/PKK terrorism targets civilians in northern Syria

  • December 01 2019 12:23:56

TAL ABYAD-Anadolu Agency
Nine civilians, including a child, were injured when a car bomb was detonated in the Syrian town of Jarablus, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 30.

The statement said that the bomb was detonated by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Meanwhile, seven civilians were injured in a separate attack by the YPG terrorists carried out in the northern village of Ain al-Arus near the town of Tal Abyad.

Another car bomb attack was thwarted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in northern Syria's Tal Abyad district, the National Defense Ministry said.

The YPG terror group attempted to strike Ayn al-Arus village of the district, however, the attack was thwarted thanks to a military checkpoint set by the TSK, the ministry said on Twitter.

Jarablus was liberated from ISIL terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in September 2016. The operation, which concluded in March 2017, was meant to clear terrorists from areas of Syria bordering Turkey.

