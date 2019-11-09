YPG/PKK continues to violate Ankara's deals: Ministry

  • November 09 2019 17:06:57

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The PKK/YPG terrorist group continued to violate the safe zone deals that Turkey hammered with the U.S. and Russia, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Nov. 9. 

"While the TAF [Turkish Armed Forces] fully complies to the existing agreement regarding the facilitation of the Peace Corridor, PKK/YPG terrorists continue transgressing the area of Operation Peace Spring, carrying out a total of 8 violations/attacks with mortar, rockets and sniper fire in the last 24h," the ministry said on Twitter.

A large amount of ammunition for the heavy arms belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group has been seized during Turkey’s anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, the ministry said on Nov. 8

“In this regard, 285 ammunition packs for heavy arms were captured in Tal Abyad, the majority of which was ammunition for mortars belonging to YPG/PKK terrorists,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Search activities are ongoing in the operation area, it added.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

