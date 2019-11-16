YPG/PKK behind Al-Bab attack, says defense ministry

YPG/PKK behind Al-Bab attack, says defense ministry

The YPG/PKK was behind an attack in northern Syria on Nov. 16 which killed at least 18 civilians and wounded 27, said Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

"Inhumane and uncivilised PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15," the ministry said in a tweet, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

The bomb attack came from two bomb-laden vehicles in a bus terminal in central Al-Bab. 

Surrounding buildings, as well as vehicles, were also heavily damaged.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military's Operation Euphrates Shield.

WORLD Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Paris police fired tear gas on Nov. 16 to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes-violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and policies seen as favoring the rich.
ECONOMY Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

A dispute resolution center in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Nov. 15 released rules governing Mediation-Arbitration (Med-Arb), an alternative procedure combining characteristics of both methods.
SPORTS Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

The Turkish national team satisfied their fans over an outstanding defensive performance and successful results on the road to the UEFA EURO 2020.