YPG/PKK behind Al-Bab attack, says defense ministry

ANKARA

The YPG/PKK was behind an attack in northern Syria on Nov. 16 which killed at least 18 civilians and wounded 27, said Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

"Inhumane and uncivilised PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15," the ministry said in a tweet, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

The bomb attack came from two bomb-laden vehicles in a bus terminal in central Al-Bab.

Surrounding buildings, as well as vehicles, were also heavily damaged.

Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military's Operation Euphrates Shield.