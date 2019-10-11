YPG terrorists target journalists on border

  • October 11 2019 18:57:00

MARDİN
YPG terrorists target journalists on border

Journalists following the “Operation Peace Spring” in the border town of Nusaybin in the southeastern province of Mardin were the target of a sniper attack by the YPG on Oct. 11.

The militants twice targeted the terrace of a hotel building where a group of journalists were in. Two reporters were slightly injured during the attacks.

Security forces escorted the journalists out of the building to a safe location following the second attack.

Nusaybin Local Governor Mehmet Balıkçılar, during a visit to the journalists, said the terrorists targeted civilians.

“We had three martyrs yesterday, two of them children, and now they targeted journalists,” he said, recalling a YPG mortar attack on Oct. 10 which killed three civilians.

 “The appropriate response to these attacks is being given. The daily life in our town continues without any disruption, everything is under control,” Balıkçılar said.

The journalists are in Nusaybin to follow “Operation Peace Spring,” which Turkey launch don Oct. 9 east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements from the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.   

 

