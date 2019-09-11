Young Turkish ballerina wins scholarship to prestigious ballet school

İZMİR
Selen Gür, a 13-year-old Turkish ballerina, has won a full scholarship at Académie Princesse Grace in Monaco, one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world.

“I cried out of joy. Ballet is something that is inexpressibly beautiful. I am doing [ballet] with love, not with force. I have been feeling more special since the day I was accepted to the school,” Gür told Anadolu Agency reporters.

“I am honored that they deemed me worthy of it. To represent my country fills me with pride,” she added.

The young ballerina, who was receiving education at the Dokuz Eylül University State Conservatory, participated in the academy’s one-week-long summer program.

During her time in Monaco, she gathered the attention of her ballet instructors and was granted a full scholarship for her training.

Gür is among the selected seven students out of 10,000 applicants. She is also the first Turkish student of the academy.

“The school’s main objective is to introduce its students to the best platforms and operas. It is a school that aims to bring up artists, not students. Students like Selen need opportunities,” said Banı Dağcıoğlu Türkeli, an instructor of Gür.

