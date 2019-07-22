Work initiated for Turkish schools to adopt animals: Minister

  July 22 2019

ANKARA
Turkish Education Minister Ziya Selçuk has said that the ministry has initiated a work to allow schools to adopt stray animals from shelters.

Selçuk made the announcement on Twitter in a post on July 22.

He uploaded a picture of himself and a dog the Education Ministry adopted from a shelter named “Pergel” on his Twitter account. Pergel, a female hybrid dog, was rescued from a shelter and is now being looked after at the ministry’s garden.

“Pergel has come from a shelter. We have started a work that will allow schools to take in animals from shelters as well. We have been criticized and have had people say, ‘Is this the only thing left [to fix in the education system?]’ There is a great difference that is ‘love’ between putting a writing on love for animals in the curriculum and actually putting an animal for children to love and say good morning to in the school garden,” said Selçuk, emphasizing the importance of having an animal for students to care for in schools.

